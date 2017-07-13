

The Canadian Press





Toronto's main stock index edged lower as mining stocks slumped, while the Canadian dollar continued climbing.

The loonie was trading at an average price of 78.47 cents US, up 0.31 of a U.S. cent.

The Canadian dollar soared nearly a full cent Wednesday in the wake of the Bank of Canada's decision to raise its key interest rate for the first time in nearly seven years.

The rise in the loonie came as the S&P/TSX composite index slipped 8.99 points to 15,135.00.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average gained 20.95 points to 21,553.09. The S&P 500 index inched up 4.58 points to 2,447.83 and the Nasdaq composite index rose 13.27 points to 6,274.44.

The August crude contract was up 59 cents to US$46.08 per barrel and the August natural gas contract was down two cents at US$2.96 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract fell US$1.80 to US$1,217.30 an ounce and the September copper contract declined two cents at US$2.66 a pound.