

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - The president of the Iranian Canadian Congress says he's outraged after U.S. President Donald Trump banned people who hold passports from seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the country.

Bijan Ahmadi says the ban is unacceptable and discriminatory.

The ban affects citizens of Iran, Iraq, Sudan, Somalia, Syria, Yemen and Libya.

It was not immediately clear whether the ban applies to Canadians who hold dual citizenship with those countries.

Ahmadi says his organization, which represents Iranian Canadian interests, is trying to figure out who exactly will be affected by the ban.

WestJet and Air Canada say they are waiving cancellation fees for people who hold passports from the affected countries.

A representative from the Canada Border Services Agency deferred questions to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Representatives from Global Affairs, Citizenship and Immigration and U.S. Customs and Border Protection did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

A U.S. federal law enforcement official told The Associated Press there was an exemption for foreigners whose entry is in the U.S. national interest, but it was not immediately clear how that exemption might be applied.