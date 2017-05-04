Canadian exports hit record high in March as trade deficit narrows
Signage marks the Statistics Canada offices in Ottawa on July 21, 2010. (The Canadian Press/Sean Kilpatrick)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, May 4, 2017 9:10AM EDT
OTTAWA -- Statistics Canada says exports rose to a record high in March as the country's trade deficit narrowed to $135 million.
Economists had expected a deficit of $800 million, according to Thomson Reuters.
The shortfall follows a deficit of $1.1 billion the month before.
Exports rose 3.8 per cent in March to $47.0 billion, due to higher shipments of energy products and consumer goods.
Exports of energy products gained 7.0 per cent to $8.7 billion, while consumer goods were up 6.8 per cent to $6.1 billion.
Imports increased 1.7 per cent to $47.1 billion, mainly due to unwrought gold.