

The Canadian Press





DIEPPE, France - Veterans Affairs Minister Kent Hehr is leading a Canadian government delegation to France today to mark the 75th anniversary of the Dieppe raid during the Second World War

The raid was launched on Aug. 19, 1942, and would prove to be the bloodiest single day for Canada's military in the entire war.

Of the nearly 5,000 Canadian soldiers who took part in the ill-fated mission, more than half became casualties, and 916 would die on the rocky shore of Puys Beach on the northern coast of occupied France.

The beach landing was supposed to happen under the cover of darkness, but the Canadians, along with 1,000 British and 50 American soldiers, were late arriving on shore, and as the sun rose they were left exposed to withering fire from German troops on the cliffs above.

Ceremonies honouring their sacrifice will be held today in Dieppe, Montreal, Calgary and on Sunday in Dieppe, New Brunswick.