Canadian in custody in Belize as police investigate Toronto woman's death
Francesca Matus, 52, and her boyfriend Drew De Voursney, 36, were discovered strangled to death by local authorities in a sugar cane field in Chan Chen Village in the country's northern Corozal district, near the Mexican border on Monday afternoon. (Francesca Matus/Facebook)
Liam Casey, The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, May 4, 2017 7:02PM EDT
The Canadian government says a citizen is in police custody in Belize in connection with the deaths of a Toronto woman and her American boyfriend.
A spokesman with Global Affairs Canada said Thursday afternoon that consular officials are assisting the family of the detained Canadian and are in contact with local authorities.
Police in Belize have said 52-year-old Francesca Matus and her American boyfriend, Drew De Voursney, died of strangulation.
Their bodies were found on Monday in a sugar cane field in the country's Corozal district.
They were last seen leaving a bar around 11 p.m. six days earlier.
De Voursney's mother said earlier on Thursday that the U.S. embassy in Belize told her two people were questioned in the case and have since been released.