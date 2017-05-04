

Liam Casey, The Canadian Press





The Canadian government says a citizen is in police custody in Belize in connection with the deaths of a Toronto woman and her American boyfriend.

A spokesman with Global Affairs Canada said Thursday afternoon that consular officials are assisting the family of the detained Canadian and are in contact with local authorities.

Police in Belize have said 52-year-old Francesca Matus and her American boyfriend, Drew De Voursney, died of strangulation.

Their bodies were found on Monday in a sugar cane field in the country's Corozal district.

They were last seen leaving a bar around 11 p.m. six days earlier.

De Voursney's mother said earlier on Thursday that the U.S. embassy in Belize told her two people were questioned in the case and have since been released.