Canadian mom injured in Times Square car crash has awakened from coma: family
In this Thursday, May 18, 2017 photo, a car rests on a security barrier in New York's Times Square after driving through a crowd of pedestrians, injuring at least a dozen people. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, July 9, 2017 3:35PM EDT
MONTREAL - A Canadian mother of three who was injured when a speeding car plowed into pedestrians in New York City is awake after spending weeks in a coma.
Victoria Avetisian says her sister Elena Avetisian woke up two weeks ago and has been transferred from New York City to a hospital in Montreal.
Avetisian, 38, was one of over two dozen people who were injured when a Honda Accord sped through a pedestrian-packed crowd at Times Square on May 18, hitting numerous pedestrians before being stopped by a concrete barrier.
A teenaged tourist was killed in the attack.
Victoria Avetisian says her sister faces a long road to recovery after suffering serious head wounds and broken bones.
An online crowdfunding campaign has raised over $27,000 to help pay for her care.