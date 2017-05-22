Canadian officials express concern, solidarity after deadly explosion in U.K.
Armed police work at Manchester Arena after reports of an explosion at the venue during an Ariana Grande gig in Manchester, England Monday, May 22, 2017. Several people have died following reports of an explosion Monday night at an Ariana Grande concert in northern England, police said. A representative said the singer was not injured. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, May 22, 2017 9:44PM EDT
OTTAWA - Canada's public safety minister is expressing concern about what he is calling “brutal attacks” in the United Kingdom.
Police in Manchester, U.K., say 19 people have died and 50 have been injured by an explosion at an Ariana Grande concert Monday night.
Local authorities say they are treating the incident as a terrorist attack.
Pubic Safety Minister Ralph Goodale took to Twitter to say his thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families.
He says all Canadians “stand firm” with the British people.
Toronto Mayor John Tory also took to Twitter to say that the city stands in solidarity with the people of Manchester.
Ottawa is advising Canadians in the U.K. to avoid the affected area in Manchester.
Canadians there are also being advised to contact Global Affairs if they require emergency assistance.