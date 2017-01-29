

The Canadian Press





Canada's immigration minister says Canadian permanent residents from seven Muslim-majority countries targeted by a U.S. travel ban can still enter the U.S.

Ahmed Hussen says Canada has been assured by the White House that they can enter the U.S. provided they have a valid Canadian permanent resident card and a passport from one of the seven countries affected.

Dual citizens with a Canadian passport are also allowed into the U.S.

It was initially unclear Saturday whether Canadians who are also citizens of the affected countries would be allowed to cross the U.S. border, as the State Department said that dual citizens were included in the ban.

U.S. officials have not publicly commented on how the ban affects Canada since. Instead, they are relaying their position through their Canadian counterparts.

Hussen held a news conference in Ottawa on Sunday to try to clear up some of the confusion created by the American ban.

He said his department had been in contact with American officials throughout the weekend.

Daniel Jean, Canada's national security adviser, said the government was not consulted on the executive order before it was signed; in fact, he said, he found out about it through media reports.

Jean said he doesn't think the American government understood all of the “consequences” of its wide-reaching ban before the order was signed.

Hussen says Canada will provide temporary shelter to any people stranded in the country because of the ban, but he noted that there are currently no people stuck in Canadian airports.

The three-month ban involves people from Iran, Iraq, Sudan, Somalia, Syria, Yemen and Libya.