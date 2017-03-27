Canadian pot producers get boost on stock market after legalization reports
Medical marijuana clone plants at a medical marijuana dispensary in Oakland, Calif. on Feb. 1, 2011. (AP / Jeff Chiu)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, March 27, 2017 1:15PM EDT
TORONTO - Canadian marijuana stocks got a boost Monday following reports that the federal government will introduce a bill next month that aims to legalize pot by July 1, 2018.
Shares of Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED) were up 10.12 per cent, or $1.00, to $10.88 per share in late morning trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
Aphria (TSX:APH) was up 5.81 per cent, or 36 cents, to $6.56 per share.
Aurora Cannabis (TSXV:ACB) was up 10.09 per cent, or 23 cents, to $2.51.
Citing senior federal sources, CBC News and the Globe and Mail reported that the Liberal government is planning to table legislation ahead of April 20, a symbolic date on which festivals are held annually across the country by marijuana enthusiasts.