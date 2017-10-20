

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- A survey done for BMO Capital Markets suggests Canadians prefer shopping in store to ordering online.

The bank asked Canadians if they would consider buying different products in five categories from Canadian Tire, Walmart or Dollarama.

It asked if shoppers would prefer to buy the product online from the retailer's website, the retailer's physical location or Amazon.ca, assuming they were the same price.

The 1,200 surveyed overwhelmingly preferred to buy items from a physical retail location, as opposed to online in every category.

BMO analyst Peter Sklar wrote in a report that the survey highlighted one of a number of factors that he believes insulates Canadian Tire from the impact of Amazon.ca, at least in the near term.

BMO noted that the survey included only items priced between $1.25 and $30.