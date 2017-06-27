

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Last week’s coordinated police raids on Canna Clinic dispensaries throughout Toronto yielded nearly a quarter-tonne of marijuana and related products and $350,000 in cash.

Toronto police said the June 22 searches conducted at all seven Canna Clinic locations resulted in the arrest of 80 employees.

All were charged and released from police custody at the scene.

Six other individuals – two Vancouver women and four people from Toronto — accused of involvement in the “ownership and operations” of the stores were arrested separately and charged, Const. Victor Kwong said.

They all appeared in court at Old City Hall on June 23.

Six other raids were conducted on private homes in the city, and six searches were conducted in Vancouver at the same time.

Police said they seized one car, 178 kilograms of marijuana, 48 kilograms of edibles, 6.8 kilograms of marijuana extract known as “shatter,” and 19 kilograms of cannabis resin.

The dispensaries were located at 350 Broadview Avenue, 1556 Queen Street West, 2887 Dundas Street West, 44 Kensington Avenue, 213 Ossington Avenue, 2353 Yonge Street and 527 Eglinton Avenue West.