

Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com





Several people were trapped in a car after it rolled over during a collision in Scarborough late Tuesday.

The two-vehicle crash happened around 10:30 p.m. at Sheppard Avenue East and Victoria Park Avenue.

The car was flipped in the air, according to Toronto Fire.

Fire crews were able to safely remove the passengers.

No one was injured, Toronto police told CP24.

Investigators have closed westbound Sheppard Avenue between Victoria Park and Pharmacy avenues.