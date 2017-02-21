Case of man charged in Quebec City mosque shooting to resume March 30
Alexandre Bissonnette is escorted to a van after appearing in court for the deadly shooting at a mosque on January 30, 2017 in Quebec City. The man charged in last month's mosque shootings in Quebec City returns to court today on six counts of first-degree murder and five of attempted murder using a restricted firearm.Alexandre Bissonnette faces the charges in the Jan. 29 deaths of Mamadou Tanou Barry, Ibrahima Barry, Azzeddine Soufiane, Abdelkrim Hassane, Khaled Belkacemi and Aboubaker Thabti. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, February 21, 2017 10:30AM EST
QUEBEC - The case of the man charged with murder in last month's mosque shootings in Quebec City will resume March 30.
Alexandre Bissonnette appeared in court this morning as the Crown handed over evidence to the defence lawyer.
Bissonnette faces six counts of first-degree murder and five of attempted murder using a restricted firearm.
The charges are in connection with the Jan. 29 deaths of Mamadou Tanou Barry, Ibrahima Barry, Azzeddine Soufiane, Abdelkrim Hassane, Khaled Belkacemi and Aboubaker Thabti.
The six victims, aged between 39 and 60, were killed when a gunman stormed the mosque and opened fire on men who were attending prayer.
Nineteen people were wounded in the attack.