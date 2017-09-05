

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





The case of a Toronto neurosurgeon accused of murdering his physician wife will be back in a North York courtroom this morning.

A trial date is expected to be set Tuesday for Dr. Mohammed Shamji, who is accused of murdering his wife, Dr. Elana Fric-Shamji, and dumping her body in Kleinburg last December.

Shamji faces one count of first-degree murder and one count of committing an indignity to human remains.

Investigators previously said that they believe Fric-Shamji was strangled and beaten in the couple’s North York home sometime between the night of Nov. 30 and the morning of Dec. 1. Her body was found in a suitcase in Kleinburg on Dec. 1.

Last week, Shamji’s bail application was rejected by Ontario Superior Court Justice Michael Brown. The details of the judge’s decision cannot be released due to a court-ordered publication ban.

Shamji has been in custody at the Maplehurst Correctional Complex in Milton since he was arrested about eight months ago.