Cashier punched, Nintendo stolen from store in Wexford
A male suspect wanted for theft and assault is seen in a surveillance camera image. (TPS)
Chris Herhalt, CP24.com
Published Friday, November 17, 2017 12:04PM EST
Police have released security camera images of a suspect after a cashier was punched and a Nintendo gaming console was stolen in Scarborough’s Wexford neighbourhood earlier this week.
Investigators say that at 3:50 p.m. on Monday, a male suspect entered a store in the area of Victoria Park Avenue and Lawrence Avenue East.
Police allege the suspect asked about buying a Nintendo Switch gaming console, which retails for about $400.
While speaking with a cashier in the store, he allegedly attempted to take the gaming console out of her hands and make a run for it.
When she intervened, he allegedly punched her, knocking her to the ground.
He was last seen sprinting towards a bus stop outside the store’s parking lot.
He is described as a white male, 25 to 35 years-old, standing six-feet-tall with a thin build. He was wearing a black coat with a poppy, black pants, black Adidas shoes and a black toque.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-3300.