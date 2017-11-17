

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Police have released security camera images of a suspect after a cashier was punched and a Nintendo gaming console was stolen in Scarborough’s Wexford neighbourhood earlier this week.

Investigators say that at 3:50 p.m. on Monday, a male suspect entered a store in the area of Victoria Park Avenue and Lawrence Avenue East.

Police allege the suspect asked about buying a Nintendo Switch gaming console, which retails for about $400.

While speaking with a cashier in the store, he allegedly attempted to take the gaming console out of her hands and make a run for it.

When she intervened, he allegedly punched her, knocking her to the ground.

He was last seen sprinting towards a bus stop outside the store’s parking lot.

He is described as a white male, 25 to 35 years-old, standing six-feet-tall with a thin build. He was wearing a black coat with a poppy, black pants, black Adidas shoes and a black toque.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-3300.