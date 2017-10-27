

The Canadian Press





SAINT BRUNO-DE-MONTARVILE, Que. -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has waded into the Catalan political debate, saying Canada recognizes one united Spain.

Trudeau made the comment in Quebec today and went on to say he hopes future discussions will take place according to the rule of law and according to the Spanish constitution.

He is also calling for talks to be held in a peaceful fashion.

Trudeau was speaking this afternoon in Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville, Que., on the same day the Catalan regional parliament in Barcelona passed a motion unilaterally establishing a new country.

Earlier in the day, the prime minister attended a funeral in Montreal for Michael Pitfield, a former senator and clerk of the Privy Council.

Pitfield died last week at the age of 80.