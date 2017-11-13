

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Investigators are looking into the cause of a fire at a home in Toronto’s Junction Triangle neighbourhood late Sunday night.

The fire broke out at around 11:15 p.m. at a residence on Sarnia Avenue, near Lansdowne Avenue and Dupont Street.

Initial reports suggested that the fire started on a balcony and black smoke was seen coming from the rear of the home.

The flames spread to a neighbouring house before crews were able to knock down the fire.

All occupants of the homes were safely evacuated.

No serious injuries were reported but Toronto Fire Capt. Adrian Ratushniak said two people were taken to a local hospital for smoke inhalation and minor burns.

A TTC bus was brought in to shelter residents and animal control was also called to care for a cat removed from the house.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation but Ratushniak said there is no indication that the fire in suspicious.