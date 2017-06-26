

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Four months after a massive fire levelled a midtown racquet club, investigators say they have been unable to determine the exact cause of the blaze.

In a statement released on Monday, Toronto Fire said the cause of the blaze has been deemed “undetermined.”

“The Fire originated in the floor space in the third floor mechanical room. Due to the extent of damage in the area of origin, various potential ignition sources (electrical in nature) could not be eliminated as the cause of the fire,” the statement said.

The fire started at the Badminton and Racquet Club at Yonge Street and St. Clair Avenue at around 9:20 a.m. on February 14.

The fire spread and was quickly upgraded to a six-alarm incident, shutting down subway service in the area and triggering the evacuation of nearby residents and businesses.

It took 120 firefighters and heavy machinery to finally stamp out the stubborn blaze.

The damage has been estimated at around $10 million.

While the exact cause has not been determined, investigators say there is no reason to believe that the fire was suspicious.