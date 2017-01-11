

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





The Canada Border Services Agency says more than 37 kilograms of suspected opium was found inside coffee packaging at Pearson International Airport last month.

On Dec. 23, CBSA officers inspected a shipment from Germany with a heavier weight than the 500 grams that was listed on the package.

When officers opened the shipment, the CBSA says 25 brick-shaped objects were found wrapped in coffee packaging.

The items, according to border officials, were field tested and officers determined that the bricks contained suspected opium.

The shipment was turned over to the RCMP.

According to a news release issued by the CBSA Wednesday, a total of 235 kilograms of suspected opium was seized in the Greater Toronto Area in 2016 alone.

Police ask anyone with information about suspicious cross-border activity to call the CBSA’s toll-free number at 1-888-502-9060.