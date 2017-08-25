

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Premier Kathleen Wynne and Mayor John Tory are both expected to be in attendance today as the life of longtime city councillor Pam McConnell is celebrated at a memorial service at St. James Cathedral.

The service will take place at 1 p.m. inside the cathedral. Audio from the service will also be broadcast in an adjoining park, where members of the public are being urged to gather.

McConnell, a deputy mayor and longtime councillor for Ward 28 known for her commitment to social justice issues, died on July 7 at age 71 after being hospitalized for a long problem.

McConnell’s family has asked that people make donations to a number of charities in lieu of bringing flowers to today’s service. The organizations include Collective of Black Artists, Dixon Hall Neighbourhood Services and Riverdale Housing Animation Programs.

Flags will fly at half-mast at City Hall, Metro Hall and the Toronto civic centres to honour McConnell today.