

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Premier Kathleen Wynne and Mayor John Tory are among hundreds of people attending a memorial service for late deputy mayor Pam McConnell at St. James Cathedral today.

The service got underway at 1 p.m. inside the cathedral. Audio from the service is also being broadcast in an adjoining park, where members of the public have gathered.

McConnell, a deputy mayor and longtime councillor for Ward 28 known for her commitment to social justice issues, died on July 7 at age 71 after being hospitalized for a long problem.

“My grandma always said that mom never meet a stranger that she didn’t befriend. That was a quality that never did change,” McConnell’s daughter Heather said during the service on Friday. ““It was sometimes hard to have private family time in the city. The simplest task, going to the grocery store or a restaurant, could result in us being at the checkout or onto dessert before her conversations with constituents were done. Mom had a solution, though, for all things. She always carved out time for us to leave the city.”

McConnell’s family has asked that people make donations to a number of charities in lieu of bringing flowers to today’s service. The organizations include Collective of Black Artists, Dixon Hall Neighbourhood Services and Riverdale Housing Animation Programs.

Flags are flying at half-mast at City Hall, Metro Hall and the Toronto civic centres to honour McConnell today.