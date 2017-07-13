

Chris Fox, CP24.com





The chair of the Toronto Police Services board is defending ongoing efforts to modernize the force following criticism from a union head who has suggested that overworked officers are at a “breaking point” due to “inadequate staffing.”

The Toronto Police Association, which represents front-line cops, has said that the modernization of the TPS amounts to little more than a scheme to reduce the number of police officers in the city.

The union has told its members to find ways to “de-stress” amid ongoing cuts, such as taking lunch breaks and avoiding using their personal cell phones for work matters.

Meanwhile, Police Chief Mark Saunders has dismissed the criticism as a “soundbite” and has stressed that changes to the TPS have “nothing to do with just cutting off the number of officers.”

The 2017 police budget saw the number of deployed uniformed officers drop from 5,224 to 5,072 and the TPS plans to further reduce its officer compliment to 4,767 by 2019.

“We know from the statistics that crime has changed, pressures have changed, and our city’s demographics have changed which all lead to the fact that the service must also change, similar to most other organizations in these changing times,” TPS board Chair Andy Pringle said in a statement issued Thursday afternoon. “Becoming more community-centric, leveraging technology and refocusing on the tasks that only police can and should do are all necessary steps to take to become more effective and efficient.”

Pringle was the co-chair of the Transformational Task Force, which was responsible for making dozens of recommendations on how to modernize the TPS.

Those recommendations, which are still being implemented, include plans to utilize civilian employees for some “non-emergency neighbourhood safety incidents,” to merge some police divisions and to equip officers with "eNotebooks" to reduce the need for cruisers and get more of them walking the beat.

In his statement, Pringle makes no mention of recent criticism from the Toronto Police Association but says that he continues to support Saunders in his efforts to modernize the force.

“Driving this organization toward its three main goals of being where the public needs the service the most, embracing partnerships to create safe communities and focusing on the complex and evolving needs of a large city is challenging and we appreciate the dedication and commitment shown by Chief Saunders and his command,” he said.