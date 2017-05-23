

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





Another concert has been affected by the high water levels of Lake Ontario.

Chance the Rapper was scheduled to perform at Budweiser Stage (formerly known as Molson Canadian Amphitheatre) on Wednesday but continuing flooding in the area has postponed the concert to May 30 at the same venue.

In a news release issued on Monday evening, Live Nation said the date had been changed.

“Due to the unprecedented water levels of Lake Ontario, the venue is continuing to experience a level of water intake that will jeopardize production of the concert and fan experience,” the release said.

According to Live Nation, tickets purchased for the originally scheduled show date will be honoured for the postponed date. As well, refunds will be made available to those who cannot attend the rescheduled date until Friday at 5 p.m.

Budweiser Stage has yet to host a show this 2017 season due to the high water levels.

On May 16, record high water levels of Lake Ontario drowned out a rap concert featuring Future, Migos, Tory Lanez, A$AP Ferg and Zoey Dollaz. The concert was supposed to be the first event at the newly renovated and renamed outdoor concert venue but was relocated to the Air Canada Centre on the same day instead.

Live Nation said they are working to ensure the venue will be ready for the rescheduled Chance the Rapper show on May 30.