

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Charges are expected to be laid following a scary incident at a Scarborough department store where police say a man attempted to grab a young girl away from her mother.

The incident happened Wednesday at a department store in the Warden and Eglinton avenues area.

Police say a mother was shopping with her three children when a man approached her young daughter in the store and tried to have a conversation with her.

The girl screamed and ran away to her mother, who then confronted the man.

The man then went into the parking lot and began pacing.

The woman notified store security, who then called police.

As security was escorting the woman and her children to their car, the man ran up and grabbed the girl.

Police intervened and arrested the man in the parking lot.

A witness told CP24 the family appeared distraught following the frightening incident.

Police have not yet said what the man will be charged with.