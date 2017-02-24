

The Canadian Press





PRESCOTT, Ont. -- Provincial police say a tractor-trailer driver is facing charges after wheels flew off the transport damaging five other vehicles.

They say the wheels came off the tractor on Highway 401 near Prescott, Ont., around 7 a.m. Friday.

OPP say five vehicles hit by the flying wheels sustained significant damage, but there were no injuries.

The driver, from Port Colborne, Ont., is charged with driving a commercial motor vehicle with a major defect, and detached wheel.

Police say the company involved will face similar highway traffic charges.