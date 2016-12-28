

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Charges have been laid after a man was robbed and stabbed in the throat during a drug transaction in Milton last summer.

According to Halton Regional Police, a male was in the area of Sydney Drive and Commercial Street on July 6 when he was stabbed in the throat and robbed.

The victim, police said, was rushed to hospital and later released.

On Dec. 27, investigators identified a suspect and several search warrants were executed in connection with the case.

Zachary Carter, of Hamilton, has been charged with robbery, aggravated assault, and possession of weapons for a dangerous purpose.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Det. Const. Mike Rotsma at 905-825-4747 ext. 2450 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).