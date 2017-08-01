

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A 25-year-old man has been charged in connection to a crash in downtown Toronto Monday where a 73-year-old man was killed and a 49-year-old man was seriously hurt.

Police say that at 7:13 a.m. a man was driving a black Honda CR-Z as it was travelling south on Sherbourne Street, north of Dundas Street East, when he allegedly left the roadway and mounted the curb, police said.

The vehicle struck a 73-year-old man on the west sidewalk of the street, and continued until it struck a 49-year-old man.

The vehicle finally came to a stop on Sherbourne Street south of Dundas Street East.

The 73-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, while the 49-year-old man was treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver, identified as Jonathan Power, of Toronto, was arrested at the scene.

He was charged with one count of dangerous driving causing death, one count of dangerous driving causing bodily harm, and one count of driving without a license.

He is expected to appear in court at Old City Hall on Tuesday morning.