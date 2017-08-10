

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A 37-year-old Toronto woman has been charged criminally after she was filmed allegedly grabbing, biting and striking her dog while riding on the subway last week.

On Fri. Aug. 4 sometime before 4:20 p.m., a woman was riding in a Line 2 subway car with her dog, now known to be a Chinese Crested-type dog, when she allegedly began grabbed the dog’s head, biting, and yanking on the dog’s leash in a rough manner.

In the video, she is heard repeatedly shouting at the dog to “stop it.”

Several people got up to confront the woman about her behavior. The video was uploaded to YouTube sometime on Saturday.

TTC spokesperson Brad Ross told CP24 that a transit supervisor escorted the woman, and her dog, off of the train.

Police said at the time that they attended the scene and spoke to the woman, as well as several witnesses.

The woman was given a caution, but not charged.

The matter was turned over to the Ontario Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, who began an investigation.

After a search of the owner’s home, the dog was seized by the OSPCA on Tuesday. The dog has been taken to a veterinarian and is healthy.

“We are grateful for the public coming forward with this evidence that allowed us to conduct this investigation,” OSPCA Chief Inspector Connie Mallory said. “The public must remember that video evidence is only one part of an investigation. A full investigation into the matter is what allowed us the opportunity under the law to remove the dog and lay these charges.”

The woman, identified by police as Teresa Rutledge, was charged with one count of causing unnecessary suffering to an animal, a criminal code offence, and one count of causing distress to an animal under the Ontario SPCA Act.

She is scheduled to appear in court at 1911 Eglinton Avenue East on Oct. 11.