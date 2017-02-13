

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Charges have been laid in connection with a deadly hit-and-run in Vaughan last summer.

On Aug. 8 at around 11:25 p.m., 35-year-old Woodbridge resident Adam Colucci was struck by a vehicle in the area of Highway 7 and Keele Street.

The vehicle involved in the incident did not remain at the scene, police say.

Colucci sustained severe injuries and later died from his injuries.

On Jan. 26, 2017, investigators spotted a suspect vehicle wanted in connection with the case at an address on San Romano Way in Toronto.

Investigators later confirmed that the vehicle, identified as a 2012 black Nissan Frontier, had been stolen days before the fatal collision and was in fact involved in the hit-and-run.

A suspect was arrested in the case on Feb. 9.

Dustyn Sharp, 19, of Toronto, has been charged with failing to stop at the scene of a collision causing death, theft over $5,000 and possession of stolen property.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Major Collision Investigation Unit at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7704.