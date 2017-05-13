

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Police say two people are in hospital after a chemical leak inside the Hilton Hotel in Niagara Falls, prompting an evacuation of much of the complex on Saturday night.

Niagara Regional Police Const. Phil Gavin posted on Twitter that emergency crews were called to the Hilton Hotel on Falls Avenue at 8:20 p.m. for a report of a chemical spill in the base of the middle tower of the complex.

The chemical spill injured two hotel employees, Gavin said.

They were taken to hospital for treatment, their exact condition is not known at this time.

Hotel management and fire officials then ordered an evacuation of the middle tower and lower sections of the north and south towers. Everyone was allowed back inside at 9:45 p.m.