

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders will return to work Monday after taking time off to have a major surgery.

Saunders’ executive officer Sgt. Darla Tannahil announced the news on Twitter Sunday evening.

“I LOVE Mondays!!! Especially when it’s a Monday where @TorontoPolice Chief @marksaunderstps is returning to work!” Tannahil said in her tweet. “Thank you Mrs. Stacey Saunders, and the miracle of medical science as we welcome our leader back after a kidney transplant.”

Saunders has been out of commission for several weeks after undergoing a kidney transplant on Oct. 2.

Saunders received a kidney from his wife, Stacey, after learning that his own kidney had started to fail. The chief revealed earlier this year that he was born with only one functioning kidney.

In an interview with CTV News Toronto in September, Saunders said that “the stars aligned for me” when he learned that his wife was a match and said he felt lucky and fortunate.

Deputy Chief Jim Ramer has been serving as acting chief while Saunders has been away recovering.