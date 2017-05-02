Child, 6, struck by vehicle in Bloor West Village
A police cruiser is shown at the scene after a six-year-old child was struck by a vehicle in Bloor West Village. (Jorge Costa)
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, May 2, 2017 12:52PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, May 2, 2017 1:02PM EDT
A 6-year-old child was taken to hospital after he was struck by a vehicle in Bloor West Village on Tuesday morning.
It happened on Bloor Street West at Glendonwynne Road at around noon.
Police say the child’s injuries appear to be minor.
The eastbound lanes of Bloor Street have been closed at Glendonwynne Road as police investigate.