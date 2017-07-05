

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A child is dead and as many as six other people were hurt in a crash involving a vehicle rollover in East Gwillimbury on Wednesday afternoon.

York Regional Police say they were called to the corner of Woodbine Avenue and Mount Albert Road, just east of Highway 404, at about 3:30 p.m. for a report of a serious collision.

They arrived to a find a vehicle overturned and Const. Laura Nicole says. One child about four-years-old was pronounced dead at the scene and a number of other people were taken to hospital with injuries.

Several ambulances could be seen parked at the scene, along with firefighters.

Police have closed the intersection to allow for cleanup and an investigation.Woodbine Avenue is closed between Herald and Doane roads, while Mount Albert Road is closed in both directions between Leslie and Warden Avenue and Leslie Street.

Nicolle urged any witnesses who have not yet come forward to police to do so immediately.