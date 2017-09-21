

Sandie Benitah, CP24.com





A child who was left inside a vehicle in the west end has died.

The child, who was believed to be younger than five years old, was reportedly found in a vehicle parked in the Burnhamthorpe and Mill Road area, on the border of Mississauga and Etobicoke.

After being located, the child was rushed via emergency run to a local hospital where they succumbed to their injuries.

The gender of the child is not yet known.

Police said one person is in custody in connection with the incident.