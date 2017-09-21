Child dies in hospital after being found inside car
Police are shown at the scene after a child was pulled from a hot car in the Burnhamthorpe and Mill roads area.
Sandie Benitah, CP24.com
Published Thursday, September 21, 2017 2:03PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, September 21, 2017 2:56PM EDT
A child who was left inside a vehicle in the west end has died.
The child, who was believed to be younger than five years old, was reportedly found in a vehicle parked in the Burnhamthorpe and Mill Road area, on the border of Mississauga and Etobicoke.
After being located, the child was rushed via emergency run to a local hospital where they succumbed to their injuries.
The gender of the child is not yet known.
Police said one person is in custody in connection with the incident.