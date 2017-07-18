

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A child was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after being str8uck by a vehicle in Richmond Hill Tuesday.

Police received a call about the incident at around 4:15 p.m. after the child – believed to be six or seven years old – was struck on Major Mackenzie Drive at Spadina Road.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene. There was no word from police about possible charges.

Police are investigating the incident.