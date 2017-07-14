Child perishes in house fire northwest of Barrie
A home that was the site of a fatal fire off Hwy. 26 near Stayner is shown in this image submitted by a viewer.
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Friday, July 14, 2017 7:44AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, July 14, 2017 10:46AM EDT
A seven-year-old boy is dead after a fire at a home northwest of Barrie overnight.
The blaze broke out at a home on Highway 26 near County Road 10 in Clearview Township at around 8:50 p.m.
Ontario Provincial Police say that four of the occupants of the home were able to make it out, however the seven-year-old was trapped inside and ended up perishing in the fire “despite rescue efforts by first responders and persons at scene.”
Crews from the New Tecumseth, Clearview,Adjala-Tosorontio, Springwater and Wasaga Beach were all called in to battle the fire, which was declared under control at around 10:30 p.m.
The cause of the fire is not known.