

Rachael D'Amore, CP24.com





A 54-year-old criminal lawyer is facing charges in connection with a child pornography investigation that began four years ago in North York.

On Oct. 10, 2013, investigators were called to the residence near Sheppard Avenue East and Yonge Street after they were advised that a man had possessed and accessed child sexual abuse material on electronic devices.

Believing that some of the materials the devices contacted were protected under the suspect’s solicitor/client confidentiality privilege, police then sought out judicial approval to seize and examine the computers.

They were granted permission to do so on Nov. 1.

On Oct. 19, 2017 – more than four years later – police made an arrest in connection with the evidence gathered from the devices.

Police spokesperson Meghan Gray told CTV News Toronto the delay arose because officers wanted to search a computer belonging to the suspect that contained confidential legal client information, as well as allegedly containing child pornography material.

A suspect identified as Toronto resident Jamuar Sharat Vijaya has been charged with possession of child pornography and accessing child pornography.

He is scheduled to appear in court next on Nov. 16 at 10 a.m.