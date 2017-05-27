Child seriously hurt but stable after being hit by car in Brampton
Officers are seen on Rosepac Avenue in Brampton on May 27, 2017 after a child was hit by the blue Toyota pictured. (Pascal Marchand)
Chris Herhalt, CP24.com
Published Saturday, May 27, 2017 9:11PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, May 27, 2017 9:55PM EDT
Paramedics in Peel Region say a child is in critical but stable condition after being struck by a vehicle in a residential area of Brampton on Saturday night.
Emergency crews were called to Rosepac Avenue, near Kennedy Road and Bovaird Drive just before 8 p.m. Saturday for a report of a child struck.
The victim was taken to Sick Kids Hospital via ambulance and is in serious but stable condition.