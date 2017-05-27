

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Paramedics in Peel Region say a child is in critical but stable condition after being struck by a vehicle in a residential area of Brampton on Saturday night.

Emergency crews were called to Rosepac Avenue, near Kennedy Road and Bovaird Drive just before 8 p.m. Saturday for a report of a child struck.

The victim was taken to Sick Kids Hospital via ambulance and is in serious but stable condition.