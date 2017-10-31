

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police say a child under the age of five narrowly escaped injury after a gunman opened fire on a man seated inside a parked vehicle in the city’s east end on Monday night.

The victim was parked on Pape Avenue near Withrow Avenue at around 8:55 p.m. when the suspect approached the driver-side window and opened fire.

The suspect fired numerous shots, striking the man and narrowly missing a child who was also in the vehicle.

The man's injuries were initially described as life-threatening, however police said on Tuesday morning that he is now in stable condition and is expected to survive.

The suspect is described as a teenager who is black, clean-shaven and about five-foot-five to five-foot-six with a thin build, a pointy chin and small thin lips. He was last seen wearing dark pants, a black bubble vest, a red straight-brimmed hat with a hood over it and white shoes. Police say that they believe the suspect was travelling in a silver SUV with tinted windows. That vehicle was last seen headed southbound on Pape Avenue.

Anyone who lives or operates a business in an area bounded by Greenwood Avenue to the east, Broadview Avenue to the west. Gerrard Street to the south and Danforth Avenue to the north is being asked to review any surveillance footage they may have for possible clues.