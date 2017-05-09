

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Durham police have released aerial footage of a Whitby car chase, captured after a bank robbery on the weekend.

An alarm sounded at a Scotiabank branch on Victoria Street at around 11:15 p.m. on Saturday, May 6.

“Air1 was in the area and identified the suspect vehicle being driven away from the bank,” Durham police said a in a news release. “Information was relayed to responding officers and the vehicle was located.”

However the vehicle refused to stop for police.

Footage captured by the helicopter’s night vision camera shows the suspect vehicle screeching along main roads, running lights and hitting curbs as the suspects attempted to evade police.

The video shows the suspects then ditching the vehicle at a home and attempting to escape on foot, traipsing through backyards, scaling fences and trying to hide from officers.

Officers on foot, directed by police in the helicopter, eventually intercepted two suspects on foot and arrested them.

Two men are now facing a laundry list of charges in connection with the incident.

Police say suspects 41-year-old Kristoffer Stevenson and 53-year-old Robert Lemieux face a combined 21 charges, including break and enter with intent; mischief over $5,000; disguise with intent; possession of break-in tools and disguise with intent.

Both were held for bail hearings.