

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police say that a piece of concrete from the Gardiner Expressway fell onto the windshield of a car travelling along the highway on Thursday afternoon.

According to Const. Victor Kwong, the concrete fell as the vehicle was travelling in the Gardiner’s eastbound lanes near Lower Jarvis Street at around 1:30 p.m.

Following the incident, crews from the City of Toronto were dispatched to the scene. They then determined that the highway was safe and that were was no ongoing risk to vehicles.

Police say that no injuries were reported as a result of the incident.