

Chris Fox, CP24.com





If your property taxes are deducted from your bank account automatically you may want to check your balance.

The City of Toronto says an error resulted in about 44,000 accounts being debited twice on Wednesday.

The city says the error affected only those on the two or six-installment plan with payments scheduled to be made on March 1.

“The city has worked with its banking service provider, Royal Bank of Canada, to resolve the issue swiftly and ensure that the duplicate billing is reversed immediately,” a statement from the city reads. “Corrections to customers' bank accounts are being made today, on the same day that the property tax payments were scheduled to be withdrawn from customers' accounts. This should prevent customers from incurring bank fees for non-sufficient funds.”

It is not immediately clear what caused the error but in its statement the city said that it will work to prevent the issues from reoccurring in the future.

“The city sincerely apologizes for any inconvenience this has caused its customers,” the statement reads.