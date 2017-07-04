

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





The City of Toronto is apologizing for “inappropriate content” during a performance at the Canada Day celebrations at Nathan Phillips Square on Monday night.

In an email to CP24, one attendee said spectators were shocked at the repeated use of profanities during Ottawa rapper Belly’s performance, which was attended by children and teenagers.

Complaints prompted the city to issue an apology on social media on Monday night.

“The #CityofTO apologizes for the inappropriate content during tonight's closing performance at Nathan Phillips Square,” a tweet by @specialeventsTO read.

Speaking to CP24 at Nathan Phillips Square on Tuesday morning, one concerned parent said she was "outraged" by the language used during the performance.

"I have an 11-year-old who I’m trying to mentor to be an upstanding citizen and I was just outraged that that programming could allow that kind of protocol, that there isn’t some kind of censorship to what is allowed and what isn’t allowed on such a major family event," Lee Thureson said.

"I was standing with other mothers and they were all commenting."

Mayor John Tory did not address the performance while speaking to reporters ahead of Tuesday's council meeting.

Tory said the city’s Canada Day events were “well-attended” and “well-supported” by Torontonians.

“I just wanted to acknowledge through Councillor Thompson and the Economic Development staff and a lot of the Parks, Forestry and Recreational staff were involved, and they did a superb job,” Tory said.

“I think the people would have said the expenditure of our resources on that was something that they liked because I think they seemed to be having a very good time.”