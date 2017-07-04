City apologizing for 'inappropriate content' during performance at Nathan Phillips Square
“Our beloved Toronto sign will be getting a new wrap, installed in May, perhaps sooner and then another one will be installed in September," said Wynna Brown, a spokesperson for the city. (CP24)
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, July 4, 2017 7:45AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, July 4, 2017 7:46AM EDT
The City of Toronto is apologizing for “inappropriate content” during a performance at the Canada Day celebrations at Nathan Phillips Square on Monday night.
In an email to CP24, one attendee said spectators were shocked at the repeated use of profanities during Ottawa rapper Belly’s performance, which was attended by children and teenagers.
Complaints prompted Special Events Toronto to issue an apology on social media on Monday night.
“The #CityofTO apologizes for the inappropriate content during tonight's closing performance at Nathan Phillips Square,” the city's tweet read.