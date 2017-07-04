

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





The City of Toronto is apologizing for “inappropriate content” during a performance at the Canada Day celebrations at Nathan Phillips Square on Monday night.

In an email to CP24, one attendee said spectators were shocked at the repeated use of profanities during Ottawa rapper Belly’s performance, which was attended by children and teenagers.

Complaints prompted Special Events Toronto to issue an apology on social media on Monday night.

“The #CityofTO apologizes for the inappropriate content during tonight's closing performance at Nathan Phillips Square,” the city's tweet read.