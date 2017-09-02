

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A municipal committee will vote next week on whether to study a Philadelphia-born initiative that allows craft beer trucks to set up beer gardens in city parks.

Beaches-East York councillor Mary-Margaret McMahon has asked the city’s parks and environment committee to consider the idea, saying the program draws people to parks, even smaller lesser-known ones.

“The program brings people together of all ages and activates the city’s parks, including smaller neighbourhood parks and public spaces,” McMahon wrote in a letter to councillors last month.

The Philadelphia program sees craft beer and food trucks visit 20 parks in the city over the course of 20 weeks. A portion of the proceeds from each beer garden is given to the municipal park system.

The fenced-off area where beer is served is dog and child friendly, and bands are invited to play at many of the beer gardens.

Beer gardens in the city also feature hammocks and chairs for visitors to enjoy their brew.

In Ontario, open-air public events where alcohol is served require a permit from the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario, with between 30-60 days’ notice of the event given to the local municipality depending on how many people are expected to attend.

It is not known how a roving “beer garden” like Philadelphia’s could be accommodated given Ontario’s liquor laws, which is why McMahon is asking city staff to take a look.

She’s asking city’s municipal licensing and standards director, chief medical of health and parks general manager to report back to council by Jan. 2018.

The parks and environment committee is scheduled to meet to consider the request on Friday.