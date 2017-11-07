

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Toronto city councillors are expected to decide today whether to make temporary bike lanes along a stretch of a busy downtown corridor permanent.

As part of a one-year pilot project implemented in June 2016, the city installed separated bike lanes along Bloor Street from Avenue Road to Shaw Street.

After studying the impacts of the pilot, city staff released a lengthy report last month recommending that council make the bike lanes permanent along that stretch.

Data released in the report showed that the number of cyclists travelling along the corridor increased by 49 per cent from June 2016 to June 2017.

The report found the bike lanes brought more customers to businesses in the area and only slowed vehicular traffic by an average of two to four minutes.

Public support for bike lanes, according to the staff report, appears to be somewhat mixed.

In an online survey of approximately 14,000 people, 92 per cent who bike along Bloor Street say they support the lanes while 57 per cent of people who drive and don’t cycle are not in favour of bike lanes on Bloor.

Approximately 3,800 of those respondents live in the general area and 74 per cent of them said they support the lanes.

The report also found that despite the surge in cyclist traffic, the number of collisions between cyclists and vehicles remained about the same when compared to collisions prior to the installation of the lanes.

Ward 20 Coun. Joe Cressy said he is confident council will support making the lanes permanent.

"The data was clear. Cycling is up. It is now the second most popular lane in all of Toronto. Safety has improved with collisions down and business transactions have gone up. So when you put in a bike lane and you design it well, this can by a win-win for everyone," Cressy said.

"This has been 40 years in the works. For more than 40 years people have been talking about the need for a consistent bike lane on Bloor because it is safe, it is east-west, it doesn’t have streetcar tracks . It’s the type of route that can really get our city moving forward and quickly."

Today’s council meeting gets underway at 9:30 a.m.