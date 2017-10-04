City council votes against naming stadium after Rob Ford
Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, October 4, 2017 9:33PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, October 4, 2017 9:35PM EDT
The late Rob Ford will not have a stadium named after him following a vote by city council on Wednesday night.
City council voted 24-11 against renaming the stadium at Centennial Park after Toronto’s former mayor who died in March 2016 at the age of 46 after being diagnosed with pleomorphic liposarcoma, a rare and aggressive form of soft-tissue cancer.
The vote took place on Wednesday night after being presented by Mayor John Tory.
More to come…