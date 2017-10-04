

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





The late Rob Ford will not have a stadium named after him following a vote by city council on Wednesday night.

City council voted 24-11 against renaming the stadium at Centennial Park after Toronto’s former mayor who died in March 2016 at the age of 46 after being diagnosed with pleomorphic liposarcoma, a rare and aggressive form of soft-tissue cancer.

The vote took place on Wednesday night after being presented by Mayor John Tory.

More to come…