

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One Toronto city councillor says she will not be running in the next municipal election in an effort to fulfil her commitment to democratic reform.

Coun. Mary-Margaret McMahon, who has represented Ward 32 since 2010, told reporters Monday morning that she plans to stay true to her word after previously promising constituents she would only serve for two terms.

“In 2010, 15 new councillors were elected and they brought a breath of fresh air to city hall and we came up with new ideas and we had new energy and no baggage,” she said.

“We revisited food trucks, we pushed Toronto to be a music city, and we provided leadership in a very tumultuous time, especially if you remember the 2012 budget where the mighty middle saved the day.”

The Beaches / East York councillor, who says she supports ranked ballots and changes to ward boundaries, unsuccessfully tried on two separate occasions to persuade her fellow councillors to adopt term limits.

“I would encourage my council colleagues to think of their accomplishments, to think about their future, and take the torch and pass it on to someone else,” she told reporters Monday.

“And I also encourage provincial members to do the same in the upcoming election. My name will not be on the ballot in 2018 because I truly believe in democratic reform.”

McMahon said she plans to continue to “city-build” following her departure from politics.

Tory has no plans to push for term limits

Mayor John Tory said while he supports the idea of getting new blood into city hall, he doesn’t plan to “take up a big crusade” on term limits.

“I look at the one need I think the city does have over time, which is to get more fresh blood into the council, more new ideas, more ideas that coming from a representative sample of the citizenry of Toronto," he said.

“My thinking has moved more in the direction of sort of finding ways to get new blood in the city hall than it used to but if you said to me, am I going to go out and make this a big part of my own platform… the introduction of term limits? No, I’m not.”

Tory said he does support ranked ballots but noted that he does not believe that type of voting system will be in place for the next municipal election.