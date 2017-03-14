

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





The City of Toronto says that three cold weather drop-in services that have been operating continuously for most of the winter have been extended.

Margaret's Toronto East Drop-in Centre at 323 Dundas Street East will remain open until April 15, while the overnight program at St. Lawrence Community Centre will be available by referral from March 18 through to April 15.

Services at St. Felix Centre at 25 Augusta Avenue will stay open 24/7 until March 18, at which point it will return to its regular daytime drop-in programming unless there is an Extreme Cold Weather Alert.

"No one should be without a warm place to spend the night in Toronto and I'm glad that St. Felix Centre and Margaret's have been willing to help," Mayor John Tory said in a news release from the city. “I'm grateful that staff and the charities that provide this needed service have found a way to help some of our city's most vulnerable residents.”

The move comes as the city sees a snap of cold March weather with some frigid overnight temperatures below the freezing mark. Activists have also petitioned the city to open more shelter space for the homeless this winter.

The city said that it has added 400 beds to the shelter system since December 2016, but that demand has been outstripping capacity, in part due to the increased number of refugees seeking shelter in the city.