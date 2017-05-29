

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A safety review of Toronto's trail system will begin Monday after a five-year-old boy was struck and killed by a vehicle while riding his bike on the Martin Goodman Trail in Parkdale last week.

In a news release issued Sunday, Mayor John Tory said in the area where five-year-old Xavier Morgan was cycling, the trail and busy traffic are “clearly too close not to pose a real danger.”

“It is past time for us to have a hard look at safety on these trails,” Tory’s written statement read.

Shortly before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Xavier was riding with an adult westbound on the bike trail on Lake Shore Boulevard near Jameson Avenue when he fell off of his bicycle and on to the roadway. The boy was subsequently struck by an eastbound Toyota Camry.

He was rushed to hospital but later died from his injuries.

On Monday, Tory said Public Works Chair Jaye Robinson will be meeting with the city’s general manager of transportation services and her staff to launch a safety review of the city’s trails.

“I fully support a review of these trails and the most pressing safety risks, and once that has been completed, I look forward to a discussion on short-term solutions and longer-term remedial action,” Tory’s statement continued.

“I would anticipate there will be some steps we could take immediately in places such as the site of last week's tragedy.”

Speaking to reporters outside city hall on Monday, Tory said he wants the review to start with places where there is the "greatest sense of urgency."

"I’m sure we might find some letter in the file or some email from somebody saying that that stretch of Lake Shore wasn’t the way it should be. I want us to comb through all of those and I want us to hear from the public and hear from the cycling community and hear from drivers as to places where everybody feels uneasy," Tory said.

"Those are the things we should try to address first and then we can look at some longer-term changes as they’re identified to make sure that safety is placed first as it always should be."

The mayor said he hopes to see some feedback in the coming weeks.

"If there are places that are genuinely urgent or are found to be unsafe, then I want to get on with fixing those and it takes time to fix them as well so I hope the public can help us with this," he added.

A memorial bike ride has been organized for Xavier on June 3.